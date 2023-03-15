 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India amplified possibilities of digital infrastructure, must apply model to Africa: Sunil Mittal

Mar 15, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

India has done remarkable work in skilling, education, healthcare through digital intervention, Sunil Mittal said while addressing CII partnership Summit 2023.

India has amplified and showcased massive possibilities of digital infrastructure, said Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal, stating that the 'India model' which is frugal and low cost can be implemented by the African nations.

India "truly has done remarkable work in skilling, education, and in... early stages... in healthcare through digital intervention," Mittal said while addressing CII partnership Summit 2023. He was speaking at a session on the 'Role of Global Businesses in Facilitating African Economic Integration'.

"What has become possible with advent of digital infrastructure is absolutely amplified and showcased here in India. Why will we not lift and shift a lot of these modules into Africa," he added.

Mittal advocated the India model must be applied to Africa, given that the solutions and digital stacks created and successfully deployed here, are frugal and low cost, and suited to paying capabilities of consumers.