India, Guinea must continue to work to further enhance bilateral trade: Prez Ram Nath Kovind

Asserting that trade between India and Guinea has reached almost $900 million, President Ram Nath Kovind on March 18 said both the countries must continue to work to further enhance bilateral trade. Welcoming Guinea's Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, who had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and his delegation to India, Kovind said that recent high level visits have imparted a new momentum to India-Guinea bilateral ties.

Kovind expressed confidence that this visit will mark yet another high point, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

He was happy to note that India is among the top trading partners of Guinea.

He said that India-Guinea bilateral trade in 2017-18 reached almost $900 million, representing an increase of nearly 40 percent from the previous year, the statement said.

Kovind said that both sides must continue to work to further enhance bilateral trade in the coming years, the statement said.