Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India growth story: How governments shaped the economy since 1951

The BJP swept the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with the promise of revive India's economy. Five years later, as the country goes to polls again, here’s a brief history of the Indian economy.

Gaurav Choudhury @moneycontrolcom
The BJP swept the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with the promise of reviving India's economy. In this video, Moneycontrol traces how various governments introduced policies to boost growth.

While some decisions were extremely fruitful, quite a few went kaput.

Watch this video for a brief history of India's economic growth since 1951 until 2019.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 11:59 am

