India govt to take final call on selling wheat in open market in 10 days

Jan 03, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

The intervention is being planned by the government via its open market sale programme, which it uses to sell grains at a pre-determined price.

The Indian government is considering selling 2.1 million tonnes of wheat in open market to control food inflation and a final decision will be taken in the next 10 days, two government officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The government will take a decision in the next seven to 10 days on the planned intervention," said one of the two officials.

The government has about 2.1 million tonnes of surplus wheat over and above the mandated buffer after it decided to discontinue the free foodgrain distribution programme that was operational for 28 months, said the second government official.

Until April, the government will have 3 million tonnes of surplus wheat for intervention, which would be enough to control prices, the official added.

A spokesperson for India's food ministry did not immediately comment.