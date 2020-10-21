172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|india-germany-recommence-flight-operations-after-brief-stand-off-5993581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India, Germany recommence flight operations after brief stand-off

The two sides had differences over the number of flights permitted under the air travel bubble arrangement

Moneycontrol News

India will recommence the air bubble travel arrangement with Germany in a sign that the brief standoff between the two countries on flight operations has been resolved.

The official Twitter handle of Ministry of Civil Aviation announced: "In continuance to the existing Air Bubble arrangement between India and Germany, the flight operations of @airindiain and @lufthansa between the two countries have recommenced. Please plan your travels accordingly."

On October 16, Air India had said it will operate flights between India-Germany from October 26 to March 28, 2021.

Close

Under an air bubble arrangement, two countries agree to facilitate a specific number of flights between their cities.

But problems cropped in late September after the Indian side complained that German airlines were operating more flights to India, than the Indian carriers to German cities. While Lufthansa was operating about 20 flights a week, Air India was doing less than half. Both the airlines, Air India and Lufthansa, cancelled flights, till October 20.

 
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:56 pm

