India front-runner in fighting climate change, says Hardeep Puri

Shubhangi Mathur
Jan 13, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

The country is willing to innovate to keep its pledge of protecting the environment while simultaneously addressing the growing demand for energy, the minister said at Auto Expo 2023

India is moving fast on the energy transition agenda and is the front runner in mitigating climate change globally, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on January 13.

Speaking at Auto Expo 2023, the minister said, “Today’s event marks the extent to which India is willing to innovate to keep its pledge of protecting the environment while simultaneously addressing the growing demand for energy.”

India’s flagship automotive show, being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, opened for the public on January 13.

The 16th edition of Auto Expo explores the industry's vision of the most advanced futuristic green technology for a safer, cleaner, greener and connected tomorrow, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which is organising the event, said.

The minister emphasised that the Auto Expo was a unique opportunity to showcase India as both an engine of global economic growth and a driver of global consumption.

Puri said for the automobile industry “the event will be an exposition of our technology, capability and vision of the mobility for tomorrow-safer, cleaner, connected and shared”.