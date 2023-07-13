India-France ties ‘steady and resilient in darkest storms’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron. (File photo)

Ahead of his two-day visit to Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the relationship between India and France are in an ‘excellent’ space and stood steady and resilient through the ‘darkest storms’.

“First of all, on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I wish to convey my heartfelt gratitude to France, to its government and personally to President Macron for inviting India to the 14th July National Day celebrations as Guest of Honour,” PM Modi told French publication Les Echos in an exclusive interview before departing for France.

“As far as 25 years of the strategic partnership is concerned, I feel we are now at a turning point. If we look at the post-pandemic global order and the shape that it is taking, I think the positive experience of our strategic partnership is an important step ahead. So, we look forward to working on a roadmap for the next 25 years of the strategic partnership…” the PM told the French publication.

“I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," Modi said in his departure statement.

The PM will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. The last foreign dignitary to receive this in France was former US president Donald Trump in 2017.

Speaking on the vision for India in 2047, the 100th anniversary of Independence, PM Modi said the country will become a developed country in 2047. “A developed economy that caters to the needs of all its people—education, health, infrastructure and opportunities. India will remain a vibrant and participative federal democracy, in which all citizens are secure about their rights, confident of their place in the nation and optimistic about their future,” he asserted.

More importantly, the PM emphasised that India will be a global leader in innovation and technology. “Our economy will be a hub of opportunities, an engine for global growth and its source of skills and talent. India will be a strong testimony to the power of democracy. We will help advance a more balanced multipolar world, anchored in international law and underpinned by the discipline of multilateralism,” the Les Echos quoted the PM as saying.

The PM has pointed out that the rights of the Global South have been long denied and led to a feeling of anguish among these countries while underlying India’s role as a bridge between them and the Western world. The Global South includes nations and regions in Latin America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.