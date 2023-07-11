English
    India, Foxconn's worries over Vedanta's financials led to JV pullout: Report

    Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd's London-based parent, Vedanta Resources, has been plagued by a rising debt pile. Some ratings agencies downgraded the company this year amid concerns about risks of a debt default.

    Reuters
    July 11, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
    The Indian government and Foxconn had concerns over the financial situation of Vedanta, which led to the Taiwanese firm parting ways with Vedanta on a chipmaking joint venture, sources familiar with the information told Reuters.

    Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd's London-based parent, Vedanta Resources, has been plagued by a rising debt pile. Some ratings agencies downgraded the company this year amid concerns about risks of a debt default.

    There have been no defaults on debts from the group, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has said.

    Vedanta and India's IT ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

    first published: Jul 11, 2023 02:53 pm