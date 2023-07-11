India, Foxconn's worries over Vedanta's financials led to JV pullout: Report

The Indian government and Foxconn had concerns over the financial situation of Vedanta, which led to the Taiwanese firm parting ways with Vedanta on a chipmaking joint venture, sources familiar with the information told Reuters.

Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd's London-based parent, Vedanta Resources, has been plagued by a rising debt pile. Some ratings agencies downgraded the company this year amid concerns about risks of a debt default.

There have been no defaults on debts from the group, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has said.

Vedanta and India's IT ministry did not respond to requests for comment.