    March 07, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

    India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: At 87%, India has the highest fintech adoption in the world, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: Rajeev Chandrasekhar-Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology highlighted that the data protection law will not create hurdle to fintech innovation, it will be an enabling legislation in his special address at the MC fintech conclave.

    Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) has kicked in!  A thought leadership platform, MC fintech conclave is a brand new initiative with the idea of creating dialogues on key issues related to the burgeoning financial technology or fintech landscape in the country.

    Catch the biggest fintech conversations with torchbearers of the industry as they confer on how India will lead the way forward. MC Fintech Conclave puts the spotlight on defining trends that will help India's

    fintech landscape grab opportunities and navigate uncertainties.

    The flagship event brings together the regulators, top leaders of the banking and fintech industry, investors and policy makers to engage, ideate and come up with prescriptions to make India the global leader in fintech innovation and leadership.

    • March 07, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave 2023 Live: At 87%, India has the highest fintech adoption in the world, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar


      -PM Modi's vision has been to make India a producer of technologies from consumer of technologies: Chandrasekhar
      -The energy of young Indians is something to be seen, experienced and believed, he added
      -The single dimension of digital economy we inherited is now becoming a multi dimensional, fast growing one, said Chandrasekhar

    • March 07, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: Union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar delivers special address at MC fintech conclave


      -I believe Mumbai is the heart of entrepreneurship, out of the box economic activity, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar
      -I was involved in building the first mobile network in Mumbai, added the minister
      -India- has gone from being a preeminent nation to a deeply eminent nation in using tech to transform people's lives, he said.

    • March 07, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave Live Updates:

      Binoy Prabhakar - Executive Editor, Moneycontrol welcomes changemakers, industry leaders, policymakers to Moneycontrol's first-ever fintech conclave.

    • March 07, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: Welcome address coming up by MC Executive Editor Binoy Prabhakar at 4 pm: Stay tuned!


      -Here's Moneycontrol fintech conclave initialline-up:
      3:30 pm - Registration and Networking High-Tea
      4:00 pm - Welcome address by Binoy Prabhakar, Editor, Moneycontrol
      4:05 pm - Special Address by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for
      Electronics and Information Technology and Union Minister of State for Skill Development
      and Entrepreneurship. Stay tuned for lots more !

    • March 07, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: Ajay Kumar Choudhary-Executive Director (ED) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to grace Moneycontrol's fintech conclave


      -Catch a special fireside chat with RBI ED Ajay Kumar Choudhary moderated by Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Editor-Banking & Finance, Moneycontrol in MC fintech conclave

    • March 07, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: How does India's current fintech landscape look like?


      -In the last couple of years, India's fintech industry has seen an explosion both in usage as well as funding. This growth has come on the back of the transformation that India's digital payments saw with the advent of the Unified Payments Interface or the UPI. Digital adoption that kicked off payments is now expanding to everything from online banking, loans, insurance and investments.
      -In the last decade, fintechs have been the second largest recipients of VC funding in India after e-commerce, as per a Credit Suisse report. This was led by payments companies bagging a 44 percent share of the funding in the past decade, followed by a 26 percent share of digital lending startups. India's fintech sector already boasts of dozens of unicorns, with the space attracting over $20 billion in funding till date.

    • March 07, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave 2023 Live: Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar to grace Moneycontrol's first-ever fintech conclave with a special address


      -Rajeev Chandrasekhar-Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, leads several key initiatives such as the semi-conductor mission for India, electronics system design and manufacturing, deep tech investment promotion, Startup India and technology policy development. The minister is a former chip designer, cellular pioneer, tech investor, and aviator.

    • March 07, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave Live Updates: Stage set for Moneycontrol's first-ever fintech conclave


      -Catch an all-star lineup with policymakers, regulators, investors and unicorn founders at the MC Fintech Conclave. Industry leaders to discuss the booming prospects of the fintech industry. Event to kick in with welcome address by Binoy Prabhakar, Moneycontrol's Executive Editor at 4 pm

    • March 07, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave Live: Why should one attend MC Fintech Conclave?


      -The India Fintech Conclave is a thought leadership platform will bring together regulators, top leaders of the banking and fintech industry, investors and policy makers to discuss, ideate and deliberate on India's growth story in the fintech sector.
      -The inaugural fintech conclave has been conceived with the aim of generating discussions that would help stakeholders harness its
      potential and position it for transformational growth.

    • March 07, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave 2023 Live: Moneycontrol presents the first edition of India Fintech Conclave


      -Moneycontrol India Fintech Conclave (IFC), is a brand new initiative with the idea of creating dialogues on key issues related to the burgeoning financial technology or fintech landscape in the country.
      -As the fintech industry braces for global and local economic turbulence coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment, IFC will refocus some popular debates on issues that are critical to sustained and inclusive growth.
      -Through fireside chats, debates and deep-dive panel discussions, Moneycontrol's editors will probe the biggest trends that are reshaping fintech in India.

    • March 07, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

      India Fintech Conclave Live Updates:

      Moneycontrol's flagship event kicks in! Catch the biggest fintech conversations, defining trends with torchbearers of the industry as they confer on how India will lead the way forward. Get ready for a power-packed day withregulators, top leaders of the banking and fintech industry, investors and policy makers to engage, ideate and come up with prescriptions to make India the global leader in fintech innovation and leadership.

