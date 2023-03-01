 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India feeling 'little challenged' about EU's carbon tax: Official

Mar 01, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

In January last year, India and the EU resumed negotiations for a free trade agreement, investment protection and Geographical Indications (GI).

India on Wednesday said it is concerned about the European Union's announcement of imposing carbon tax, saying such measures require New Delhi to recalibrate its approach towards a free trade agreement.

"Apart from the sustainability and all other issues, we are also a bit, I would not say perturbed but we are feeling little challenged with the announcement of CBAM recently and it is going to cover 5-6 sectors which are key to Indian industry and supply chains," Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Nidhi Mani Tripathi said.

The EU is introducing the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) from October 1 this year. CBAM will translate into a 20-35 per cent tax on select imports into the EU starting January 1, 2026.