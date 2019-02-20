App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India extends exemption on some imported grades of steel to April 17: Government

Compliance to the new rules had been earlier set for February 17, but strict adherence to the regulations would have stalled production for India's auto industry.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian government on February 20 extended compliance deadline on tougher import rules for some grades of steel, primarily used by automakers until April 17, according to a steel ministry statement.

Compliance to the new rules had been earlier set for February 17, but strict adherence to the regulations would have stalled production for India's auto industry, a central minister has warned.

India's auto manufacturing sector is dominated by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Ford Motor Co.

Auto companies had asked for an extension until the end of 2019.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.