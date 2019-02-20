India extends exemption on some imported grades of steel to April 17: Government

The Indian government on February 20 extended compliance deadline on tougher import rules for some grades of steel, primarily used by automakers until April 17, according to a steel ministry statement.

Compliance to the new rules had been earlier set for February 17, but strict adherence to the regulations would have stalled production for India's auto industry, a central minister has warned.

India's auto manufacturing sector is dominated by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Ford Motor Co.

Auto companies had asked for an extension until the end of 2019.