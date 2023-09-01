English
    India extends deadline to apply for production-linked payouts for textiles

    India’s textiles ministry has decided to extend the date for filing applications under its production-linked incentive scheme by two months, the government said on Thursday.

    Reuters
    September 01, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST
    The $24 billion production-linked incentive programme covers 14 sectors, ranging from electronic products to autos, but has so far only been successful in a handful of those.

    Launched in 2020, the scheme is crucial to boosting the broader Indian economy which has been starved of private investment for nearly a decade and is struggling to create adequate jobs, particularly in manufacturing.

    Reuters reported this month that India’s top bureaucrat reviewed the scheme amid a push from industry for faster payouts.

    The scheme for textiles will remain open for applicants till Oct. 31, the government said in a statement.

    Reuters
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 07:02 am

