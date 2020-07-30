App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 12:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India extends bid submission deadline for stake in Bharat Petroleum to September 30

It was extended "in view of further requests from the interested bidders and the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement, marking the second such extension since May.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's finance ministry said Wednesday it had extended the deadline for submission of bids for the sale of its stake in oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd to September 30, allowing more time for interested parties.

It was extended "in view of further requests from the interested bidders and the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement, marking the second such extension since May.

India has the world's third-highest caseload of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil, and a strict lockdown imposed in March has been eased in parts in recent weeks but economic activity is far from a full restart.

Close

The government's move to sell its 52.98% stake in Bharat Petroleum, the country's second-biggest oil refiner, could help it bridge its widening fiscal gap. Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said last November that international energy firms were set to take part in the bidding process.

 
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 11:59 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd #Business #coronavirus #Finance Ministry #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.