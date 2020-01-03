India extends $75 mn line of credit for solar parks in Cuba

India has extended a line of credit of USD 75 million (over Rs 500 crore) to Cuba for financing solar parks. An agreement signed between Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) and Banco Exterior De Cuba in July last year came into effect from December 12, the RBI said in a statement on Thursday. Banco Exterior De Cuba is a nominated agency of the Government of Cuba.

"Exim Bank has entered into an agreement dated July 16, 2019 with Banco Exterior De Cuba, for making available to the latter, Government of India supported Line of Credit (LoC) of USD 75 million for the purpose of financing installation of 75 MW Photovoltaic Solar Parks in the Republic of Cuba," it said.

Under the LoC, The terminal utilisation period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project.

As per the agreement, financing of export of eligible goods and services from India would be allowed subject to their being eligible for export under the Foreign Trade Policy.