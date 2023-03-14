 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India exports wheat worth Rs 11,728.36 crore during April-January of this fiscal: Govt

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

In May last year, the government had banned exports of wheat to boost domestic availability and control prices In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "At present, there is no proposal for lifting restriction on export of wheat before the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare".

On the first day, the FCI offered for sale about 22 lakh tonnes of wheat against the earmarked 25 lakh tonne under OMSS

The country has exported wheat worth Rs 11,728.36 crore during the April-January period of this fiscal year, the government said on Tuesday.

In May last year, the government had banned exports of wheat to boost domestic availability and control prices In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "At present, there is no proposal for lifting restriction on export of wheat before the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare".

"During the current fiscal year (up to January 2023), Rs 11,728.36 crore worth of wheat has been exported," he added.

Although the export was banned, the government had said wheat export will be allowed in case of shipments where the Irrevocable Letter Of Credit (ILOC) has been issued on or before May 13.