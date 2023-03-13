 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India exported military hardware worth Rs 13,399 crore in current fiscal

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

The details of the year-wise export of military hardware were provided in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt while replying to a question.

Image Credits: ANI

India exported military hardware worth Rs 13,399 crore till March 6 in the current fiscal, a significant increase from just Rs 4,682 crore in 2017-18, according to official data.

The details of the year-wise export of military hardware were provided in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt while replying to a question.

Bhatt said the total defence exports in 2021-22 stood at Rs 12,815 crore while it was Rs 8,435 crore in 2020-21, Rs 9,116 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 10,746 crore in 2018-19. The amount in 2017-18 was Rs 4,682 crore.

The minister said the total value of defence exports till March 6 in the current fiscal was Rs 13,399 crore.