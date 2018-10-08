App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

India exported handcrafted goods worth Rs 1.36 lakh cr in past 4 years: Smriti Irani

Addressing a Handloom Business Meet, the textiles minister spoke about the significance of attaching the tourism industry to the rich crafts heritage through concepts like home-stays to propagate the legacy through youngsters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country exported handcrafted goods worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the past four years, Union Minister Smriti Irani said.

Addressing a Handloom Business Meet, the textiles minister spoke about the significance of attaching the tourism industry to the rich crafts heritage through concepts like home-stays to propagate the legacy through youngsters.

She said such a move could also generate additional income for weavers.

"Most of our studies show that in a weaving community, it is the youngsters who are leaving because they see no expansive opportunities," she said.

She urged social networking giant Facebook to get involved in the endeavour.

"If Facebook cab help highlight in each artisan community that you have trained, this aspect, and connect them to the travel and tours, adventurists, I think that will also work," Irani said while participating in a panel discussion in the presence of Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, Central and South Asia, Facebook.

"In our country in the past four years we have exported handcrafted goods worth to the tune of Rs 1.36 lakh crore,” she informed, highlighting the sector's potential.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:00 pm

tags #Business #India

