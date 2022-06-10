India exported alcoholic products worth $322.12 million during 2020-21

Representative image

India has exported 2.47 lakh metric tonnes of alcoholic products, worth $322.12 million (approximately Rs 2,507 crore), during 2020-21, the commerce ministry said on June 10. The major export destinations of Indian alcoholic products include the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Singapore, Congo, and Cameroon.

It said that the demand of India's products like beer made from malt, wine, white wine, brandy, whisky, rum, and gin has increased manifold in the global market.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has conducted several workshops and wine tasting events at various international trade fairs for creating awareness about the potential of local wines.

The Indian wine industry has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 14 percent during 2010 to 2017, making it the fastest growing industry under alcoholic beverage in the country, it added.

In a bid to give a boost to the export of wines, APEDA facilitated the participation of ten exporters in the London Wine Fair, 2022.