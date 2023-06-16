Exim Bank sees loan growth of 14-15% for FY24: Tarun Sharma

Tarun Sharma

The Export-Import Bank of India, or Exim Bank as it is popularly known, is expecting loan book growth of 14-15 percent for FY24, Tarun Sharma, the deputy managing director (DMD) of the institution that provides financial, advisory and support programmes to promote trade and investment, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive conversation.

"We are expecting similar levels of 14-15 percent (as seen in FY23). So last year, the commercial book grew more rapidly than the policy business. And the reason for that is we are seeing that post-COVID, we've seen companies now, again, looking at making investments, increasing capacity, growing further," said Sharma.

The government of India-owned bank plans to raise $4 billion in foreign currency that will be a mix of bonds, loans and other instruments in the current financial year.

"Now, why $4 billion? Because if you look at the balance sheet, about 80 percent is denominated in US dollars. We lend primarily in US dollars. We borrow in US dollars and then lend. So that's why the huge requirement, "added Sharma.

In FY23, it raised Rs 52,156 crore, including foreign currency funds of $3.47 billion.

Sharma added that his institution is working with the Reserve Bank of India and countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and the Maldives to look at extending credit facilities or lines of credit for the internationalisation of the rupee.

"We are working with the government of India and with the central bank and various other foreign governments to see how we can look at extending credit facilities or lines of credit in Indian rupees. We are in active dialogue. We are looking at a couple of countries on a pilot basis," said the DMD.

He added that the idea today is to just look at alternative mechanisms for payment routes. "The rupee is a depreciating currency vis-à-vis the dollar. Similarly, the currency of the partner country is also depreciating. So would it make better sense for the facility to be extended in rupees and they came back through that. Our discussion is to help the rupee become more international," said Sharma.

The bank is also keen to start factoring services from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City, and will be launching a subsidiary at the financial services centre for the same purpose later this fiscal.

For FY23, it reported a 37 percent growth in its total income to Rs 11,488 crore and a 14 percent growth in net loan assets to Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

Exim Bank on June 12 said the country's merchandise exports are set to fall to $111.7 billion for the April-June period amid continuing global volatility. The country had reported overall merchandise exports at $116.7 billion in the year-ago period, as per official data.

"India's exports could be shadowed by a continued slowdown in select major trade partners including advanced economies, global financial sector stress, high inflationary pressures leading to tighter global monetary and financial conditions, and continued uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the Exim Bank note said.