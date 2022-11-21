India, EU ink pact for cooperation in high-performance computing

Representative image (Source: Pexels)

India and the European Union on Monday signed a pact for cooperation in high-performance computing in areas of bio-molecular medicines, Covid therapeutics, mitigating climate change, and predicting natural disasters.

The Intent of Cooperation' document was signed by senior officials of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CONNECT), European Commission.

The Intent of Cooperation builds further on the commitments made by both sides for deepening technological cooperation on Quantum and High Performance Computing during the EU-India Leaders' meeting in May 2021, a statement issued by the European Union said here.

The signing of the agreement assumes significance in the context of the decision to set up EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on April 25 this year, it said.

The "Intent of Cooperation" is aimed at establishing collaboration on High Performance Computing (HPC) applications using Indian and European supercomputers in the areas of bio-molecular medicines, Covid therapeutics, mitigating climate change, predicting natural disasters and quantum computing.

"HPC is tackling some of the biggest challenges in the world today. The demand for High Performance Computing Systems is increasing rapidly in various application domains and under this partnership, India and EU will leverage expertise from both sides to optimize HPC towards developing advanced technology solutions in multiple fields," Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary MeitY said.

"By combining our experience, expertise, and building on our long-standing cooperation and trust, we can help one another overcome the greatest challenges of our age: COVID-19 and climate change.

"Moreover, this agreement gives us an exciting perspective for the EU and India to jointly explore the frontiers of quantum technologies," Roberto Viola, Director General, DG CONNECT said.