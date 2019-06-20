India emerges as top overseas market for BBC News

India, where BBC News now operates in nine languages, is joined by Kenya and the US as the fastest growing regions for the broadcaster.
India has emerged as the top overseas market for BBC News, with a 20 million hike in audience reach to hit 50 million in 2018, according to latest figures released in London.
The Global Audience Measure (GAM), an annual update of numbers consuming the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) output weekly, found that the UK's public broadcaster hit a new high of 426 million a week – an increase of 50 million (13 per cent).
"Indian audiences are very important to the BBC and we're pleased that the results and growth reflect our ongoing investment and commitment to providing Indians with access to impartial and trusted global news," said Jamie Angus, Director of the BBC World Service Group.
India, where BBC News now operates in nine languages, is joined by Kenya and the US as the fastest growing regions for the broadcaster.
BBC News registered an audience of 394 million globally, a rise of 47 million, with BBC World Service in English, and 42 languages, account for 319 million of that figure – with an increase of 41 million.The Global Audience Measure (GAM) is an annual update of how many people consume the BBC weekly for all services in all countries across all platforms – television, radio, website and social media.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.