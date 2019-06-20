India emerges as top overseas market for BBC News

India has emerged as the top overseas market for BBC News, with a 20 million hike in audience reach to hit 50 million in 2018, according to latest figures released in London.

The Global Audience Measure (GAM), an annual update of numbers consuming the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) output weekly, found that the UK's public broadcaster hit a new high of 426 million a week – an increase of 50 million (13 per cent).

"Indian audiences are very important to the BBC and we're pleased that the results and growth reflect our ongoing investment and commitment to providing Indians with access to impartial and trusted global news," said Jamie Angus, Director of the BBC World Service Group.

India, where BBC News now operates in nine languages, is joined by Kenya and the US as the fastest growing regions for the broadcaster.

BBC News registered an audience of 394 million globally, a rise of 47 million, with BBC World Service in English, and 42 languages, account for 319 million of that figure – with an increase of 41 million.