India emerged from pandemic stronger than expected: RBI Bulletin

India has emerged from the pandemic years stronger than initially thought, with a steady gathering of momentum since the second quarter of

the current financial year,said the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly bulletin for March.

Year-on-year growth rates do not reflect this pick-up of pace because by construction they are saddled with statistical base effects, the bulletin said.

"More importantly, unlike the global economy, India would not slow down – it would maintain the pace of expansion achieved in 2022-23. We remain optimistic about India, whatever the odds," the Bulletin said.

The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that analyses the trends in domestic and global economies.

Further, the NSO's end-February data release indicates that the Indian economy is intrinsically better positioned than many parts of the world to head into a challenging year ahead, mainly because of its demonstrated resilience and its reliance on domestic drivers, the Bulletin said. During third quarter of 2022-23, while private final consumption expenditure decelerated, the gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) recorded a growth of 8.3 per cent, drawing strength from the Government's thrust on infrastructure, the Bulletin showed.

Central banks try to calm markets after UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 bn Announcing the monetary policy review in February, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the central bank expects the GDP growth for financial year 2024 to come at 6.4 percent.

The GDP growth for April-June 2023 is seen at 7.8 percent versus 7.1 percent earlier, while the July-September 2023 GDP growth seen at 6.2 percent versus 5.9 percent earlier; and the October-December 2023 GDP growth seen at 6 percent, the RBI said. Further, the January-March 2024 GDP growth is seen at 5.8 percent, the Governor added. In the February policy review, the RBI MPC voted 4-2 to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. It also voted to continue focus on withdrawal of accommodation. “This smaller rate cut provides elbowroom to weigh incoming data, forecasts. A rate hike of 25 bps considered appropriate at the current juncture,” Das said. Also, the Standing Deposit Facility rate now stands at 6.25 percent and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate now stands at 6.75 percent. In February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had retained the GDP growth forecasts for India for 2022-23 and 2023-24 at 6.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

Moneycontrol News