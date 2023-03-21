 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India emerged from pandemic stronger than expected: RBI Bulletin

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that analyses the trends in domestic and global economies.

India has emerged from the pandemic years stronger than initially thought, with a steady gathering of momentum since the second quarter of
the current financial year,said the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly bulletin for March.

Year-on-year growth rates do not reflect this pick-up of pace because by construction they are saddled with statistical base effects, the bulletin said.

"More importantly, unlike the global economy, India would not slow down – it would maintain the pace of expansion achieved in 2022-23. We remain optimistic about India, whatever the odds," the Bulletin said.

