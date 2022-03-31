English
    India electricity shortage in March worst since October coal crisis

    The energy hungry nation has seen a surge in power demand in recent days, forcing India to cut coal supplies to the non-power sector and put on hold plans for some fuel auctions for utilities without supply deals due to a slump in inventories.

    Reuters
    March 31, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

    India’s electricity shortage of 574 million units from March 1 to March 30 is the worst since October 2021, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

    The energy hungry nation has seen a surge in power demand in recent days, forcing India to cut coal supplies to the non-power sector and put on hold plans for some fuel auctions for utilities without supply deals due to a slump in inventories.

    A crippling coal shortage in October caused the worst electricity deficit in nearly five years, resulting in hours-long power outages in many north Indian states.
