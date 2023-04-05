 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

India elected to UN Statistical Commission for four-year period

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:59 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India's "expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission."

"India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet (File Image)

In a significant victory, India has been elected to the UN Statistical Commission for a four-year period in a competitive election.

India secured an overwhelming 46 out of 53 votes. A second candidate is yet to be decided between South Korea and China and the balloting process will resume later in the day for electing the remaining AsiaPacific States member.

India was elected by secret ballot while Argentina, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Ukraine, the United Republic of Tanzania and the United States of America were elected by acclamation for a four-year term of office beginning January 1, 2024.

"India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet Wednesday.