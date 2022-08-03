India does not plan to impose pulses control order, Centre tells Lok Sabha

The Indian government does not have a plan to impose a so-called pulses control order right now, minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution said on August 3.

“At present there is no proposal to reintroduction pulses control order,” Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written response to a lawmaker’s question in the lower house of parliament.

The government has imposed stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds until December 31, 2022, in order to cool prices. It had last imposed a pulses control order in July 2021.

The opposition has been trying to corner the government on the issue of price rise and falling rupee.

Russia’s war on Ukraine, disruptive weather patterns and a swift recovery have boosted prices for key items, including food. The government has already taken several steps including export curbs and duty changes and has promised to keep inflation in check.

India’s retail inflation stood at 7.01 percent in June. The central bank, which meets for three days starting August 3, is widely expected to raise interest rates again to curb inflation.

In response to a separate question, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, the minister of state for rural development and consumer affairs, food & public distribution said that sugar prices are stable in the country as the government has been issuing a balanced monthly sale quota to sugar mills to keep the ex-mill and retail prices under control.

The government has put sugar in restricted category from June 1 until October 31, while allowing export of sugar up to 100 LMT until October end.

As on July 20, about 99.30 LMT sugar has been exported in current sugar season 2021-22, minister Jyoti added.