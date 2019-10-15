App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

India does not have any trade dispute with US, says Piyush Goyal

Talking about these differences he also said that a little uncertainty in any relation is also good for having healthy bilateral relations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on October 14 said India does not have any trade disputes with the US, and there is huge bilateral trade potential.

Speaking at the India Energy Forum, he said, "We don't have any dispute with the US. There are differences with the US which are there in any bilateral relation."

Talking about these differences he also said that a little uncertainty in any relation is also good for having healthy bilateral relations.

Close

He was of the view that there is huge potential for investment by US firms in India.

related news

On the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports by Directorate General of Trade Remedies, he said that it is a quasi-judicial body and has nothing to do with the government.

About the economic slowdown, he said that Indian economy can do well with these structural adjustments.

He pointed that the domestic economy did well for five years except the last two quarters.

Indian economic growth slowed to 5 percent in April-June quarter this fiscal.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Business #India #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.