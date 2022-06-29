 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India deregulates sale of domestically produced crude oil

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Jun 29, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

The move will lead to pricing and marketing freedom in the sector and boost production, Anurag Singh Thakur told reporters in New Delhi.

(Representative image)

India’s cabinet has approved a proposal which will allow upstream oil companies to sell crude oil to any company in the domestic market, a move that will boost the exploration and production sector, the information and broadcasting minister said on June 29.

The move will lead to pricing and marketing freedom in the sector and boost production, Anurag Singh Thakur told reporters in New Delhi.

"It will cur down import in the longer run," he added. "There will be no revenue loss."

India imports 85 percent of its crude oil needs. Elevated crude oil prices have an inflationary impact on the economy and hurt its macroeconomic indicators.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Mrigank Dhaniwala is Associate Editor - Economy at Moneycontrol and leads the economy and policy coverage. Mrigank has 15 years of exprience as a reporter, copy and news editor across print, online and wire media. He has also reported on Southeast Asian economies, monetary and fiscal policies.
TAGS: #Crude oil #oil #oil exploration
first published: Jun 29, 2022 03:27 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.