India deregulates sale of domestically produced crude oil

India’s cabinet has approved a proposal which will allow upstream oil companies to sell crude oil to any company in the domestic market, a move that will boost the exploration and production sector, the information and broadcasting minister said on June 29.

The move will lead to pricing and marketing freedom in the sector and boost production, Anurag Singh Thakur told reporters in New Delhi.

"It will cur down import in the longer run," he added. "There will be no revenue loss."

India imports 85 percent of its crude oil needs. Elevated crude oil prices have an inflationary impact on the economy and hurt its macroeconomic indicators.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)