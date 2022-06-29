English
    India deregulates sale of domestically produced crude oil

    The move will lead to pricing and marketing freedom in the sector and boost production, Anurag Singh Thakur told reporters in New Delhi.

    Mrigank Dhaniwala
    June 29, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    India’s cabinet has approved a proposal which will allow upstream oil companies to sell crude oil to any company in the domestic market, a move that will boost the exploration and production sector, the information and broadcasting minister said on June 29.

    "It will cur down import in the longer run," he added. "There will be no revenue loss."

    India imports 85 percent of its crude oil needs. Elevated crude oil prices have an inflationary impact on the economy and hurt its macroeconomic indicators.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Mrigank Dhaniwala is Associate Editor - Economy at Moneycontrol and leads the economy and policy coverage. Mrigank has 15 years of exprience as a reporter, copy and news editor across print, online and wire media. He has also reported on Southeast Asian economies, monetary and fiscal policies.
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 03:27 pm
