India cuts import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5% from 37.5%, says government

Reuters
India on Thursday slashed import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5 percent from 37.5 percent, the government said in a statement, as New Delhi tries to bring down rising food prices.India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil. It imports around 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 07:00 pm