Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India cuts import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5% from 37.5%, says government

India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil. It imports around 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Reuters

India on Thursday slashed import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5 percent from 37.5 percent, the government said in a statement, as New Delhi tries to bring down rising food prices.

India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil. It imports around 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.
