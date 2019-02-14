Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India could extend deadline on steel import rules for automakers

India's auto manufacturing sector is dominated by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Ford Motor Co.

Representative image
Representative image
India is considering extending by four months a compliance deadline on tougher import rules for steel that are aimed at forcing automakers to use locally made alloy, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Compliance to the new rules had been set for February 17, which was an extension of two months, but strict adherence to the regulations would have stalled production for India's auto industry, a federal minister has warned.

India's auto manufacturing sector is dominated by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Ford Motor Co.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 05:11 pm

