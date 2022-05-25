English
    ''India committed to strengthening multilateral trading system'': Goyal to WTO Chief

    During the meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here, Goyal said India is committed to the WTO's efforts to strengthen the multilateral trading system to ensure free and fair trade among member countries.

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
    Commerce Minister & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Image)

    Commerce Minister & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Image)

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and reiterated India's support for strengthening the multilateral trading system.

    During the meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here, Goyal said India is committed to the WTO's efforts to strengthen the multilateral trading system to ensure free and fair trade among member countries. He also met Swiss State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch and exchanged views on enhancing India-Switzerland trade ties.

    "India is an attractive market for Swiss cutting-edge technology and expertise to achieve scale and serve the world," the minister tweeted later. Among his various meetings, Goyal also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and held talks on ways to further strengthen and renew Indo-Dutch ties by expanding business and investment opportunities while also exploring prospects of joint cooperation between the two countries.

    He also met UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Indian Energy Alliance Executive Director Fatih Birol; Denmark's Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Simon Kollerup; and Bangladesh's Private Industry and Investment Adviser to PM Salman F Rahman.



    PTI
    Tags: #Davos #India at WTO #Piyush Goyal #World Economic Forum
    first published: May 25, 2022 08:08 am
