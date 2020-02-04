India commissions 7,591 MW RE capacity in April-December FY20: R K Singh

India has commissioned renewable energy (RE) projects totalling 7,591.99 MW during April-December, 2019-20, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Another 34,160 MW capacity is under implementation, Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said while replying to a question during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

"Renewable energy capacity of 7,591.99 MW has been commissioned in the year 2019-20 up to December 2019. Another 34,160 MW RE capacity is under various stages of implementation," Singh said.

It is expected that RE capacity addition in 2019-20 will exceed the capacity addition achieved in the previous financial year which stood at 8,532.22 MW, he said.

Singh further said most of the grid-connected RE projects are being implemented by private sector developers selected through a transparent competitive bidding process. Capital investment made by these developers is their privileged information.