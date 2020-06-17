App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China standoff: Flipkart, Paytm invite Twitterati's wrath over Chinese investment

Chinese investors have pumped in over $5 billion in the Indian startup ecosystem so far.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Representative image
Representative image

Home-grown firms such as Paytm, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy, which have investments from Chinese investors faced the ire of social media users following the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops.

People tweeted about boycotting the services of these apps under the hashtag ‘BoycottChineseProducts’. Some users, however, also suggested that the promoters should buy back the stakes of their Chinese investors given the escalating tension between the two countries.


"The overall sentiment is anti-China and that is building on various counts which have now been aggregated. A lot will depend on whether or not the government wants to play the hardball," said an industry executive requesting anonymity.

Close

"The social media storm was inevitable. In the past also we have seen how some apps were downgraded citing 'national interest'. There could also be some direct business impact for the time being. However, how it will reflect in the long term will totally depend on the way the government plans to handle the current situation," he added.

related news



Chinese investors have pumped in over $5 billion in the Indian startup ecosystem so far. Some of the top investors include names such as Ant Financial, Tencent, Shunwei Capital, among others.

Ant Financial alone has invested $2.7 billion in India across seven companies including Paytm. Tencent has backed unicorns such as Flipkart, Swiggy and Ola in India.

Shunwei Capital, on the other hand, has led multiple rounds in Indian startups like food delivery giant Zomato, among others.

Also read: From Paytm, Flipkart to Swiggy, big Indian startups are stuffed with Chinese money

According to analysts, while fresh investments will certainly get impacted given the lack of clarity on how this will escalate, there will not be a major impact on the companies already running their businesses on Chinese money.

"Fresh investments will take time because everyone is cautious as to what will happen next. There is going to be a bit of a lull because the sentiment is certainly low. Both Wuhan and border tensions have come at the same time. There is an element of negativity. However, it will have a major impact on the existing companies operating in India that have Chinese investors on board. The very fact that Chinese companies have invested in Indian firms, doesn't make them 'Chinese products'. There are so many Indian companies that have set up manufacturing units in China. If we keep on boycotting things like this, we will end up hurting our own economy and the talent growth," said Sreedhar Prasad, an independent e-commerce analyst.

Flipkart, Ola, Swiggy, Zomato and Oyo did not respond to media queries.

"Snapdeal has always been focused on creating opportunities and access for India's small and medium businesses - sellers and manufacturers. For over a decade, we have championed the cause of Indian MSMEs and provided them with a platform to grow and succeed. As a proudly Indian company, we remain committed and steadfast in this mission," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

China's Alibaba has a 3.5 percent stake in Snapdeal.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #Chinese investors #India-china border tensions #Startup

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

Robots keep houses clean in times of COVID-19

Robots keep houses clean in times of COVID-19

The pub and the pandemic - Regulars, suppliers, owner adrift in lockdown

The pub and the pandemic - Regulars, suppliers, owner adrift in lockdown

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.