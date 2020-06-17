India-China standoff: Flipkart, Paytm invite Twitterati's wrath over Chinese investment

Home-grown firms such as Paytm, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy, which have investments from Chinese investors faced the ire of social media users following the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops.



People tweeted about boycotting the services of these apps under the hashtag ‘BoycottChineseProducts’. Some users, however, also suggested that the promoters should buy back the stakes of their Chinese investors given the escalating tension between the two countries.

"The overall sentiment is anti-China and that is building on various counts which have now been aggregated. A lot will depend on whether or not the government wants to play the hardball," said an industry executive requesting anonymity.

"The social media storm was inevitable. In the past also we have seen how some apps were downgraded citing 'national interest'. There could also be some direct business impact for the time being. However, how it will reflect in the long term will totally depend on the way the government plans to handle the current situation," he added.



Chinese investors have pumped in over $5 billion in the Indian startup ecosystem so far. Some of the top investors include names such as Ant Financial, Tencent, Shunwei Capital, among others.

Ant Financial alone has invested $2.7 billion in India across seven companies including Paytm. Tencent has backed unicorns such as Flipkart, Swiggy and Ola in India.

Shunwei Capital, on the other hand, has led multiple rounds in Indian startups like food delivery giant Zomato, among others.

According to analysts, while fresh investments will certainly get impacted given the lack of clarity on how this will escalate, there will not be a major impact on the companies already running their businesses on Chinese money.

"Fresh investments will take time because everyone is cautious as to what will happen next. There is going to be a bit of a lull because the sentiment is certainly low. Both Wuhan and border tensions have come at the same time. There is an element of negativity. However, it will have a major impact on the existing companies operating in India that have Chinese investors on board. The very fact that Chinese companies have invested in Indian firms, doesn't make them 'Chinese products'. There are so many Indian companies that have set up manufacturing units in China. If we keep on boycotting things like this, we will end up hurting our own economy and the talent growth," said Sreedhar Prasad, an independent e-commerce analyst.

Flipkart, Ola, Swiggy, Zomato and Oyo did not respond to media queries.

"Snapdeal has always been focused on creating opportunities and access for India's small and medium businesses - sellers and manufacturers. For over a decade, we have championed the cause of Indian MSMEs and provided them with a platform to grow and succeed. As a proudly Indian company, we remain committed and steadfast in this mission," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

China's Alibaba has a 3.5 percent stake in Snapdeal.