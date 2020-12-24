MARKET NEWS

India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore: Source

India has challenged in Singapore an international arbitration court's verdict against it over a $2 billion tax claim involving Vodafone Group Plc, a senior government official told Reuters on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Reuters
December 24, 2020 / 11:11 AM IST
Broadcaster CNBC first reported the news.

More details awaited
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 24, 2020 11:02 am

