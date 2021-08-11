MARKET NEWS

India Cements upbeat on demand revival

Economic activity is not likely to take a big hit even if there is another wave of the pandemic because more and more people are getting vaccinated, the company’s MD N. Srinivasan says

KT Jagannathan
August 11, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
 
 
The vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, N Srinivasan, expects demand to improve in the rest of the fiscal year as most states were easing the pandemic-induced restrictions.

Even if there is another wave of COVID-19, economic activity would not be severely hit as more and more people are being vaccinated, he said.

He said the company’s performance in the first quarter was similar to the same period last year - both being hit by the pandemic.

Also Read: India Cements’ Q1 profit more than doubles on higher production

Capacity utilisation rose to 50 percent from 30 percent but the net plant realisation dropped to Rs 3,942 from Rs 4,235 a tonne primarily due to escalation in the freight cost.

He said the company paid more for coal imports. The company used more American coal for its cement plants, he added.

The company’s variable costs rose 2 percent as capacity utilisation increased, but it was trying to control fixed costs, he said.

Srinivasan said the company multi-skilling its workforce and relying on contract workers when required to rationalise its workforce.

“We are slowly reaching a global standard in this regard,” he said.

Responding to a question on fresh investment, he said the company had eight million tonnes of cement yet to go to the market, and the current focus was on generating cash.

“We will wait for the pandemic to ease to decide on investment,” he added.
KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
first published: Aug 11, 2021 05:25 pm

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

