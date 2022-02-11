MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India Cements reports standalone Q3 net at Rs 3.30 crore

    For the nine month period ending December 31, 2021, standalone profits slipped to Rs 62.69 crore from Rs 150.41 crore registered a year ago

    PTI
    February 11, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
    File image of India Cements' Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan

    File image of India Cements' Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Cement maker The India Cements has reported a standalone profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at Rs 3.30 crore, a senior official said on Friday. The company had registered standalone profits at Rs 62.02 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

    For the nine month period ending December 31, 2021, standalone profits slipped to Rs 62.69 crore from Rs 150.41 crore registered a year ago.

    Total income on standalone basis stood at Rs 1,114.22 crore as against Rs 1,162.91 crore registered same period last fiscal. Total income for the nine month period on standalone basis ending December 31, 2021, grew to Rs 3,333.11 crore from Rs 2,998.68 crore registered same period last fiscal.

    Briefing reporters, India Cements' Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan said the company's performance was severely affected by the record monsoon in the southern states with consequent flooding in several areas resulting in stalling of construction activities.

    "This was further compounded by downward movement in selling prices in the east and north east markets from where the company withdrew as the sales in those areas became un-remunerative," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    This led to a lower volume for the quarter for the company that together with the onslaught of increased fuel prices had a telling impact on the bottom line for the quarter under review, he said.

    Srinivasan said the severe impact of increase in coal prices during the earlier part of the year was felt fully during the quarter under review on the power and fuel cost.

    "With this double impact of increase in cost and negative growth in market resulted in selling price pressure the performance of the cement industry in general was affected," he said.

    The performance of the company has to be viewed which was sub-optimal during the quarter under review with a volume of 21.08 lakh tonnes for the quarter as compared to 23.77 lakh tonnes in previous year.

    For the nine-month period ended December 31 last year, the overall volume was at 64.13 tonnes up by eight per cent as compared to 59.12 lakh tonnes. Capacity utilisation of the company was around 54 percent as compared to 61 percent during the same quarter of the previous year, he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #company #India #India Cements #Results
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 02:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.