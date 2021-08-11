MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India Cements’ Q1 profit more than doubles on higher production

The company said the impact of the pandemic was limited to a few states during the second wave and it is “cautiously optimistic” about the immediate future, given expectations of a third wave

KT Jagannathan
August 11, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India Cements net profit on a standalone basis more than doubled to Rs 37.4 crore in the first quarter of FY22 from a year earlier as revenue from operations increased.

The company had reported earnings of about Rs 17 crore in the three months ended June 2020. Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1,022.5 crore from Rs 757 crore in the year-ago period, India Cements said in a stock exchange filing on August 11.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose to Rs 165 crore from Rs 159 crore on higher volumes even amid a drop in net plant realisation and increasing cost pressures. Interest and other charges declined to Rs 55 crore from Rs 73 crore earlier. Depreciation stood at Rs 54 crore compared with Rs 60 crore.

Also Read: India Cements upbeat on demand revival

Net plant realisation for the quarter was 7 percent lower than a year earlier, but higher than in the quarter ended March 2021. The variable cost of production rose 3 percent from a year earlier and 2 percent from the preceding quarter.

Close

Related stories

The company’s cement production rose to 1.9 million tonnes during the first quarter from 1.34 million tonnes and overall volumes were 1.94 million tonnes (1.43 million tonnes).

India Cements said the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was limited, with only a few states affected.

“Cement prices also sustained during the quarter under review, ensuring a reasonable bottom line for the industry, which is yet to reach its normalcy in production. Unlike the earlier wave, the second wave has impacted only a few states and there is optimism prevailing for a V-shaped recovery in the economy, which is expected to clock a growth of more than 9 percent during the current year,” India Cements said in a statement.

The company said it was “cautiously optimistic” about the immediate future because of a predicted third wave.

The work-from-home and work-from-anywhere concept, according to the company, remains popular in urban and semi-urban centres.

“This, along with the thrust on affordable housing, reduction in home loan rates, income tax rebates and lower property taxes in some states, has led to pick-up in new house building, renovation of homes and construction activity,” India Cements said.
KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
Tags: #India Cements #quarterly earnings #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2021 05:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.