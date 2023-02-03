 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India Cements plans to spend Rs 1,600 crore to revamp aging plants

KT Jagannathan
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

Funds for the modernisation project will be raised internally, possible from the sale of land.

India Cements, faced with cost pressures, has roped in external consultants to draw up plans to refurbish its aging plants and make them efficient at an investment of about Rs 1,600 crore.

The company has hired FLSmidth and Krupp Polysius for the plant modernisation plan, managing director N Srinivasan said. FLSmidth, based in Copenhagen, provides sustainable solutions to the mining and cement industries. Krupp Polysius has expertise in cement factory construction.

“We have engaged these experts to tell us what we should do to become efficient,” Srinivasan said. India Cements, he said, will wait for their report to put in place a plan of action.

According to India Cement officials, the difference between the company’s costs and that of other cement manufacturers worked out to Rs 500 a tonne in view of escalating coal and other input costs. When the increase in input costs was low earlier, this difference did not matter, but the situation has changed now, especially with the continuing rise in the cost of coal.