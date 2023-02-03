India Cements plans to spend Rs 1,600 crore to revamp aging plants

India Cements, faced with cost pressures, has roped in external consultants to draw up plans to refurbish its aging plants and make them efficient at an investment of about Rs 1,600 crore.

The company has hired FLSmidth and Krupp Polysius for the plant modernisation plan, managing director N Srinivasan said. FLSmidth, based in Copenhagen, provides sustainable solutions to the mining and cement industries. Krupp Polysius has expertise in cement factory construction.

“We have engaged these experts to tell us what we should do to become efficient,” Srinivasan said. India Cements, he said, will wait for their report to put in place a plan of action.

According to India Cement officials, the difference between the company’s costs and that of other cement manufacturers worked out to Rs 500 a tonne in view of escalating coal and other input costs. When the increase in input costs was low earlier, this difference did not matter, but the situation has changed now, especially with the continuing rise in the cost of coal.

The external consultants will prepare a detailed assessment of the various issues involved in the overhaul of ICL’s plants. Srinivasan indicated the modernisation could involve an investment outlay of Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,600 crore.

Read More

“We will raise the money required for the revamp from within,” Srinivasan said. The company has a considerable land bank and it could monetise part of it to fund the plant overhaul.

“We have the plan to generate resources and we also have the plan to spend,” he said.

Vintage plants

ICL has 10 plants across the country, most of them in the south. From two plants with a capacity of 1.3 million tonnes in 1989, India Cements now has a total capacity of 15.5 million tonnes per annum, according to its website.

Srinivasan said the problem for ICL wasn't really demanding but cost.

“We have a basket of plants of varying vintage and technology with varying operating parameters of power and fuel,” he said.

As a consequence, the impact of the increase in prices of coal and diesel was much higher on India Cements than on its peers, he said. ICL had a capacity utilisation of 56 percent during the quarter that ended in December 2022.

Asked about the impact on pricing if the focus is on volume, Srinivasan said, “The propensity for price drop is not there in the industry.”

However, he said that “volume is inexorably linked to the price, indicating the need to strike a balance.”

Chennai-based India Cements reported a loss before tax and extraordinary item of Rs 180 crore in the third quarter of FY23 compared to a profit of Rs 5 crore a year earlier. The exceptional income represented profit on the sale of investments in Madhya Pradesh of Rs 294 crore.