Last Updated : Oct 28, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Cements enters into share purchase agreement for acquiring Springway Mining

Springway Mining is involved mainly in mining and quarrying business while India Cements is a leading cement manufacturer in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
India Cements Ltd said on October 28 it has agreed to acquire Springway Mining at a total consideration of Rs 182.89 crore to set up a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh.

"Our company has entered into a share purchase agreement on October 28 for acquiring the entire shareholding of Springway Mining Pvt Ltd, in a phased manner, at a total consideration of Rs 182.89 crore with an objective of setting up of a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing.

Springway Mining is involved mainly in mining and quarrying business while India Cements is a leading cement manufacturer in the country.

India Cements has reported a 20.46 per cent drop in its standalone net profit at Rs 21.03 crore during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on poor sales.
First Published on Oct 28, 2018 05:36 pm

