India Cements enters into share purchase agreement for acquiring Springway Mining

India Cements Ltd said on October 28 it has agreed to acquire Springway Mining at a total consideration of Rs 182.89 crore to set up a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh.
"Our company has entered into a share purchase agreement on October 28 for acquiring the entire shareholding of Springway Mining Pvt Ltd, in a phased manner, at a total consideration of Rs 182.89 crore with an objective of setting up of a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing.
Springway Mining is involved mainly in mining and quarrying business while India Cements is a leading cement manufacturer in the country.