English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India, Canada discuss expansion of bilateral air service agreement

    Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is on a nine-day visit to the US and Canada, met Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra on Wednesday.

    PTI
    May 04, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    Representational Image .[Image: Shutterstock]

    Representational Image .[Image: Shutterstock]

    India and Canada on Wednesday discussed expansion of a bilateral air service agreement that will allow more flights between the two countries.

    Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is on a nine-day visit to the US and Canada, met Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra on Wednesday.

    "I personally thanked my counterpart for India’s help in repatriating Canadians stuck in India in the beginning of the pandemic,” Alghabra stated on Twitter after the meeting.

    Canada has a huge number of people of Indian descent in its total population.

    Alghabra said he had a productive meeting with Scindia regarding issues of mutual importance to Canada and India.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We spoke about expanding the Air Transport Agreement allowing for more flights between the two countries. Further cooperation at International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on Annex 13 and other issues,” he mentioned.

    He said he is looking forward to more conversations to open up travel between the two countries including flights to Amritsar.

    For the airlines of a particular country to operate international flights to another country, the two sides have to negotiate and sign a bilateral air services agreement, which decides how many flights (or seats) per week can be allowed to fly from one country to the other.

    Once such an agreement is signed, each country is free to allocate the bilateral rights to its respective airlines.

    Even after such flying rights are allocated to an airline, it must have slots at both the airports in order to start flight operations.

    A slot is a date and time at which an airline’s aircraft is permitted to depart or arrive at an airport.

    The slots are allocated by a committee that consists of civil aviation ministry and regulatory officials, airport operators and airlines, among others.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Canada #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Omar Alghabra #World News
    first published: May 4, 2022 01:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.