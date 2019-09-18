India can use the strength of its domestic market to push exports, says Niti Aayog’s Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant: The CEO of NITI Aayog stated in an opinon piece that to effectively tackle the water crisis, India should — Revive all our existing local water bodies; create a communities and water users’ association at the grassroots level to aid water conservation; utilise advanced technology that could help communities to conserve water resources; radically improve its farm water efficiency, which is among the lowest in the world. (Image: PTI)

India is a great medium-term bet if it can get into the global supply chains that are opening up with China, experts at the JPMorgan Conference told CNBC-TV18.

So the big question is: will India make it to the supply chain? Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, shares his views.

"We will definitely do that because whatever Mr Trump may have done he has changed the perception about American ambassadors regarding China forever and this opens up a vast opportunity," Kant said on Wednesday.

“Some of this opportunity may have gone to Vietnam but it may have its own limitations. India can use the strength of its domestic market to push for exports but it necessitates that India becomes a very important part of the supply value chain,” said Kant.

“There is another issue which we are looking at in terms of the entire electronics and mobile manufacturing sector. Our objective is what we can do for manufacturing for exports in the global market and it is a $100 billion opportunity for India and therefore massive policy changes of driving manufacturing for exports is number one and therefore series of changes on the electronic policy in terms of mobile manufacturing here itself,” he said. "The second would be looking at just 4-5 areas and creating autonomous employment zones so that we are able to drive plug and play facilities into some of these areas and create centres of excellence as far as land and labour laws is concerned."

"Third, there is a big opportunity is in terms of man-made textiles and how India can make man-made textiles globally competitive. Therefore, textiles, electronics, mobiles and creating better infrastructure holds the key to global penetration and becoming a great exporting nation", he said.

With regards to electronic exports, he said, "The focus should on high-value manufacturing for global markets and making India the base to penetrate value chains for the export market."