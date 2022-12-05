 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India can play a leading role in 'reimagining globalisation': McKinsey's Bob Sternfels

Aparna Banerjea
Dec 05, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

Sternfels noted that he is not naive to the challenges being faced in the world in terms of inflation, difficult geopolitics, and environmental challenges, and India is not immune to those.

McKinsey global managing partner, Bob Sternfels. (Photo: McKinsey & Co)

McKinsey's global managing partner Bob Sternfels on December 5 asserted that this is going to be not just India's decade, but India's century, adding that India can play a leading role in 'reimagining globalisation' rather than decoupling.

Interacting with Shereen Bhan - Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, in an exclusive interview, along with McKinsey's top brass, Sternfels, noted that he is not naive to the challenges being faced in the world in terms of inflation, difficult geopolitics, and environmental challenges, and India is not immune to those.

"I am not naive that there are a lot of challenges in the world and India is not immune to those, as we think about inflation, difficult geopolitics, and environmental challenges," he said.

Sternfels comments came at a time when the global economy is facing uncertainty and recessionary pressures, while India is still resilient in light of this volatility.

However, elaborating on India's story so far, the McKinsey global head added, "You look at the potential that is not unrealistic to sustain 7-8 percent GDP growth per year through India's 100th birthday in 2047. You look at the potential to move over 200 million people into the workforce from non-manufacturing jobs into manufacturing and other types of technology jobs. You look at the opportunity of 200 million women into the workforce, and so on."

As per the government data released earlier last month, India's gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter, in line with the consensus estimate – and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) own forecast – of 6.3 percent.