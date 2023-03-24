 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India can become number one automobile manufacturer by using lithium reserve in J&K: Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari said there is a need to encourage public transport, and electric buses are the future.

Nitin Gadkari

Union road, transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that if India can use recently discovered reserve of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir, it will become number one automobile manufacturing country in the world.

"Every year, we import 1,200 tonnes of lithium.

"Now, in Jammu and Kashmir, we got lithium. (If) we can use this lithium ion, we will be the number one automobile manufacturing country in the world," he said.