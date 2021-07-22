MARKET NEWS

India cabinet eases foreign investment rules to aid BPCL sale

India so far allows 49% foreign direct investment in state-run oil and gas companies.

Reuters
July 22, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
India's federal cabinet approved plans on Thursday to allow 100% foreign direct investment in state-run oil companies in which a strategic stake sale is announced, a move to help privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp, two government sources said.

"Foreign investment up to 100% under automatic route is allowed in cases where government has accorded in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the PSU (public sector undertaking) engaged in petroleum and natural gas sector," said one of the sources.

India so far allows 49% foreign direct investment in state-run oil and gas companies. The government wants to sell its near 53% stake in BPCL, India's second-largest state-run refiner, in this financial year ending in March 2022, as part of plans to raise 1.75 trillion rupees ($23.5 billion) from stakes in companies.

 
Tags: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #BPCL #BPCL Stake Sale #Business #India
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:30 pm

