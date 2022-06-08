Cabinet approves transfer of 10 in-orbit satellites to NewSpace India

India’s cabinet on June 8 approved the transfer of 10 in-orbit communication satellites from the government to NewSpace India, a wholly-owned public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the department of space.

Transfer of the satellites will provide the desired financial autonomy to the company to realize capital-intensive projects, trigger activity in the space sector, and increase India's share in the global space market, the government said in a statement.

The cabinet also approved increasing the authorized share capital of NewSpace India to Rs 7,500 crore from Rs 1,000 crore.

India’s space sector reforms mandate NewSpace India to undertake end-to-end commercial space activities and function as a full-fledged satellite operator.

The company’s board will be empowered to price the transponders as per the market dynamics and global trends in the satellite communication sector.

