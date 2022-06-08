English
    Cabinet approves transfer of 10 in-orbit satellites to NewSpace India

    The cabinet also approved increasing the authorized share capital of NewSpace India to Rs 7,500 crore from Rs 1,000 crore.

    June 08, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is seen at the launch pad, on December 23, 2021, at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. (Image credit: AFP)

    India’s cabinet on June 8 approved the transfer of 10 in-orbit communication satellites from the government to NewSpace India, a wholly-owned public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the department of space.

    Transfer of the satellites will provide the desired financial autonomy to the company to realize capital-intensive projects, trigger activity in the space sector, and increase India's share in the global space market, the government said in a statement.

    The cabinet also approved increasing the authorized share capital of NewSpace India to Rs 7,500 crore from Rs 1,000 crore.

    India’s space sector reforms mandate NewSpace India to undertake end-to-end commercial space activities and function as a full-fledged satellite operator.

    The company’s board will be empowered to price the transponders as per the market dynamics and global trends in the satellite communication sector.

    first published: Jun 8, 2022 05:12 pm
