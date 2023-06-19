India brews its own carbon tax on imports to retaliate EU levy: Reports

To tackle EU imports, India brews its own carbon levy: Report

India is working out a carbon tax on imports from Europe in retaliation of a similar levy by the European Union (EU), linking trade with environment, Mint reported, citing two government sources.

The ministries of finance and commerce are discussing a mechanism to measure carbon content in imported products from Europe, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

"We are working out the contours of how a carbon tax will work. Retaliation can be in two ways. One is to do something similar, for which we need to measure the carbon content in imports. The second option is to retaliate on something else, but that option is not being looked into. The first option requires a lot of work, and we are doing the homework," one of the sources told the daily, refusing to be identified.

"The (EU's) carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is just a customs duty by another name. Going by the logic behind this levy, we are also free to impose a tax on imports taking into account historic carbon emissions by them," the report quoted the other source as saying.

New Delhi is disturbed by the EU's move and willing to retaliate, according to the government insiders. EU carbon taxes are based on national emission standards and a price for excess emissions. The scheme enters a global transition phase in October and becomes fully operational in January 2026. In the beginning, it would cover cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertilizers, electricity, hydrogen, and their precursors. India is among the developing countries that are concerned this list will expand in the future.

Importers of goods into the EU will be required to report the amount of greenhouse gases embedded in their goods once the permanent system begins. CBAM certificates will be surrendered at a price according to the number of certificates surrendered.

In accordance with EU documents seeking feedback, the price is calculated as the weekly average auction price of the EU's emission allowances expressed as euros per tonne of carbon.

It implies that certain countries are pollution havens based on one entity's standards and legislation, and that linking the environment and trade could distort global trade. The World Trade Organization (WTO) does not explicitly link global trade and the environment.

Also Read | India seeks exemptions for MSMEs from EU's carbon tax: Commerce Secretary

According to Biswajit Dhar, economist and expert in international trade, CBAM can be seen as a 'non-tariff barrier', which is illegal according to WTO, unlike 'non-tariff measures' such as anti-dumping action, which are seen as barriers but are allowed by WTO. "The EU's application of domestic standards to global trade does not set the right precedent," Dhar said, adding that wherever possible, India has voluntarily embraced certain EU emission norms, such as vehicles, the report added.

“We are strongly trying to postpone implementation of the CBAM till there is clarity on its WTO compatibility. The principles of common but differentiated responsibility (CBDR), which is also part of the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as the provision on Special & Differential Treatment (S&DT) for developing countries, are clearly being violated. India, South Africa and many other developing nations, along with least developed countries (LDCs) are joining forces at the WTO to persuade the EU to slow things down till obligations are more clear,” an official tracking the matter told Business Line.