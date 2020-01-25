App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-Brazil ink 15 pacts to expand strategic ties, "new chapter opened", says PM Modi

PM Modi further said that Bolsonaro's visit to India has opened a new chapter in bilateral ties between the two strategic partners and despite geographical differences, both are together on various global issues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shaking hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a summit on June 28, 2019. (Image Reuters)
India and Brazil on January 25 signed 15 agreements to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas like trade and investment, oil and gas, cybersecurity and information technology.

After talks between Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Brazil a valuable partner in India's economic growth and said an action plan has been finalised to further expand strategic ties.

In a media statement, the prime minister further said that Bolsonaro's visit to India has opened a new chapter in bilateral ties between the two strategic partners and that despite geographical differences, both countries are together on various global issues.

On his part Bolsonaro said the two countries have further consolidated already strong ties by signing 15 agreements providing for cooperation in a range of areas.

Bolsonaro arrived here in India on January 24, accompanied by his daughter Laura Bolsonaro, daughter-in-law Leticia Firmo, eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian parliament and a large business delegation.

The Brazilian president will grace the Republic Day Parade as chief guest on January 26.

India's ties with Brazil have been on an upswing over the past few years. The largest country in Latin America, Brazil has a population of 210 million and a $1.8 trillion economy.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #Bolsanaro #Brazil #Current Affairs #India #world

