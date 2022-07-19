English
    India blocked 78 Youtube news channels for violating Sec 69A in 2021-2022

    These figures assume significance as the Indian government has been accused of stifling press freedom

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
    Representative image.

    The Indian government issued directions for blocking 78 YouTube-based news channels and social media accounts from public access during 2021 and 2022 for violating Section 69A of the Information Technology  Act.

    While responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also informed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked 560 Youtube URLs in 2021 and 2022.

    These figures gain importance at a time when the Indian government has been accused of stifling press freedom.

    Recently, acting on takedown orders issued by MeitY, Twitter censored tweets of journalists such as Rana Ayyub and CJ Werleman in India.

    The micro-blogging social media platform has now approached the Karnataka High Court for seeking relief on 38 takedown orders given by the ministry.

    In the petition, Twitter has flagged the arbitrary usage of Section 69A by the ministry in seeking account-level blocking without giving proper justification for such actions.
